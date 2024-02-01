Amir, Palestinian President Discuss Bilateral Relations, Latest Developments In Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with HE President of the sisterly State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, the bilateral relations between the two countries.
This came in the phone call HH the Amir received from HE the Palestinian President on Thursday.
During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, especially developments in the Gaza Strip.
MENAFN01022024000067011011ID1107799005
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.