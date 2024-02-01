Bianca Persaud, MD, An Internist With Village Medical

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A board-certified internist and proud member of the American Medical Association, Dr. Persaud tends to patients at Village Medical in Pasadena, Texas.

In her practice, she conducts thorough adult physical exams, emphasizing preventive care and early detection of potential health issues. Her approach is holistic, addressing not only the symptoms but also the underlying factors contributing to her patients' well-being.

Embarking on her medical career in 2013, Dr. Persaud has devoted herself to assisting adults facing chronic illnesses, with a special focus on diabetes and hypertension. Her mission is not only to address immediate health concerns but also to empower her patients to make informed and proactive decisions about their overall well-being.

Her educational journey took her to the Dominican Republic, where she completed an accelerated medical program at the prestigious Universidad Iberoamericana in Santo Domingo. Complementing her medical degree, she furthered her education by earning a master's in healthcare delivery leadership, emphasizing her commitment to enhancing healthcare systems and patient outcomes.

Finalizing her training, she completed a residency in internal medicine at the Brooklyn Campus of NYU Langone, where she honed her skills and gained hands-on experience in managing a wide range of medical conditions.

Passionate about her profession, the doctor is board-certified in both internal medicine and geriatric medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in Internal Medicine are called Internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

