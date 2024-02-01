H. Nail Aydin, MD, FACS, FSSO, A Surgical Oncologist With Hartford Healthcare

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A dedicated surgical oncologist, Dr. Aydin is affiliated with Hartford HealthCare Backus Hospital in Norwich, Connecticut. He treats a broad range of cancers including GI, endocrine, breast, skin, and soft

tissue cancers such as melanoma.

Throughout his academic career, he earned his medical degree from the Istanbul University Medical School in Turkey in 1996, before completing an internship at Zurich University Hospital. Returning to Turkey, he completed a residency at Haseki State Hospital, before relocating to the United States.

Once there, he completed an internship, research fellowship, and residency in general surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in 2009. He then went on to complete a fellowship in advanced GI minimally invasive surgery at St. Vincent's Hospital in 2010, followed by a fellowship in complex general surgical oncology at Mercy Medical Center in 2015.

An expert in his field, the doctor is board-certified in surgical oncology and general surgery by the American Board of Surgery (ABS). The ABS is an independent, non-profit organization located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, founded for the purpose of certifying surgeons who have met a defined standard of education, training, and knowledge.

Maintaining fellowship status, Dr. Aydin is a Fellow of both the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and the American Society of Surgical Oncology (FSSO). He is also an active member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons, the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, and the American College of Certified Wound Specialists.

Surgical oncology is the branch of surgery applied to oncology. It focuses on the surgical management of tumors, especially cancerous tumors. A surgical oncologist removes the tumor and nearby tissue during surgery. He or she also performs certain types of biopsies to help diagnose cancer.

