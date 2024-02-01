(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 1st February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Sastanaqqam Company, a visionary in the blockchain and Web 3.0 domains, has announced its strategic relocaon to the renowned One Central district in Dubai by the end of March. This move places Sastanaqqam in the epicenter of leading names in the cryptocurrency industry, signifying its burgeoning influence in the global hub for digital asset innovaon.

One Central has become a pivotal hub for cryptocurrency enterprises, known for its state-of-the-art facilies and a business-friendly regulatory environment. This district houses notable crypto enes like Bybit's global headquarters and the, a hub for cryptographic and blockchain technologies.

Sastanaqqam's relocaon to One Central reflects its alignment with Dubai's vision as a leader in technological advancement and financial innovaon.“Our move to One Central isn't just a relocaon; it's a strategic decision to integrate with a community at the forefront of blockchain and digital currencies,” said Azzi Mohamed Mbarek, COO of Sastanaqqam.

The decision to establish a base in One Central, alongside pioneering crypto plaorms such as Deribit, underscores Sastanaqqam's ambion to be at the forefront of the crypto revoluon. Dubai's One Central offers an environment ripe for collaboraon, innovaon, and growth, making it an ideal locaon for Sastanaqqam's expansion.

In ancipaon of this significant move, Sastanaqqam i s ramping up its recruitment efforts, aiming to atract top talent in blockchain and fintech. The new office in One Central will be equipped with the latest technology and designed to foster innovaon and collaboraon.

Local businesses and the community in One Central are excited about Sastanaqqam's arrival.“Sastanaqqam's addion to One Central is not just a boost to our local economy; it also reinforces our status as a leading tech and financial hub,” shared [Local Business Owner's Name].

Sastanaqqam's relocaon to One Central marks a significant chapter in Dubai's emergence as a global leader in technology and digital assets. This move is poised to open new avenues for collaboraon and innovaon in the cryptocurrency sector.

About Sastanaqqam:

Established in 2021, Sastanaqqam is a visionary company specializing in blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies, with a focus on integrang art, gaming, and DeFi to create a comprehensive digital ecosystem.

For further informaon , visit: htps://sastanaqqam/