Azerbaijani, Serbian Mods Sign Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Representatives
of the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia held bilateral
military cooperation talks, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of
Defense.
"At the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation
Department of the Ministry of Defense, the current situation and
development prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan
and Serbia were discussed, as well as a detailed exchange of views
on topics of mutual interest was held," the ministry said.
"At the end of the meeting, bilateral military cooperation plan
between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia for 2024
was signed," the ministry added.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107796726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.