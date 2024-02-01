Dubai: Emirates Announces Pre-Approved Visa-On-Arrival For Some Indian Travellers

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 10:58 AM

Last updated: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 1:24 PM

Emirates has announced a pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for some Indian passport holders. The option is available to eligible Indians who have booked their travel with the airline.

Issued as a 14-day single entry visa, the new initiative will enable Emirates customers to skip queues when arriving in Dubai. The application is fulfilled by the Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC) - VFS Global' s facility designated by Emirates Airline to process UAE visas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Eligibility, cost

Indian nationals with a normal passport valid for a minimum of six months can obtain visa-on-arrival in the UAE. The Indian passport holders must have a US visa or green card; or EU or UK residency that's valid for at least six months.

Eligible travellers have been getting visa-on-arrival at UAE airports since 2017. The visa is typically stamped at the immigration counter once travellers disembark from their flights. With the new service, Emirates customers can pre-arrange the visa, simplifying their arrival formalities by letting them“breeze through customs”. The initiative costs $47, with a service fee of $18.50.

The issuance of visas remains at the“absolute discretion of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs”, Emirates said.

How to apply

Once customers book their tickets, they can retrieve it through 'Manage an existing booking' via the airline's digital platforms. They can then click on the 'Apply for a UAE visa' link. They will be redirected to the online UAE visa application site powered by VFS Global Services, which sets out the requirements, terms and conditions to facilitate the visa application process.

According to Dubai Tourism statistics, Dubai welcomed 2 million overnight visitors from India between January to October 2023.

Emirates currently serves nine destinations in India with 167 weekly flights. The airline's network in India includes Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

ALSO READ:

UAE: 7 countries residents can visit without entry permit, get visa-on-arrival

Dubai: More than 21 million passengers cleared immigration within minutes in 2023

UAE: No pre-entry visa needed for citizens travelling to UK