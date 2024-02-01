All You Need To Know About Web Services Testing Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Web services testing is an important part of any software development process. As more applications move to the cloud and rely on APIs to integrate different components, having robust web services tests ensures seamless interactions and high-quality experiences for end users.

This article will provide a simplified, platform-agnostic overview of web services testing for the everyday user.

What are Web Services?

Web services are application programming interfaces (APIs) and web-based software programs designed to support cross-system connectivity and data interchange over the internet.

They essentially act as communication conduits enabling diverse applications to interoperate despite being built on different platforms and languages.

For instance, weather data APIs allow mobile apps to pull dynamic forecast updates, payment gateways authorize real-time credit card transactions between merchants and banks, while GPS APIs transmit location data to ridesharing platforms.

