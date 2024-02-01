Blockchain Affair 2024: Dubai Hosts The Global Blockchain Show

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Join the epic Global Blockchain Show Dubai 2024 – a landmark event shaping the future of blockchain and innovation. Be a part of history!

Dubai, UAE, 1st February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , With much excitement, VAP Group proudly reveals the Global Blockchain Show Dubai 2024 – a groundbreaking event that will reshape how we view blockchain. Scheduled to be held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai on April 16-17, 2024, blockchain enthusiasts from around the world are interested in this event, with more than seven thousand attendees estimated.







Global Blockchain Show Dubai is not just a conference; it's the convergence of 300 great influencers and top innovators in the blockchain space. This two-day spectacle provides the industry's best opportunity to share ideas and debate what is in store with blockchain technology such as Web 3.0. With the goal of fostering a collaborative and innovation-driven culture, it will address growing challenges in blockchain with groundbreaking discussions about potential solutions.

The Global Blockchain Show Dubai 2024 has an exciting speaker list. In particular, Lennix Lai of OKX, Dominic Williams, CEO of DFINITY Foundation, David Palmer of Vodafone's DAB are some of the elite names. The different backgrounds, from financial services to technology leadership, present in the event define its focus on the latest blockchain talk and work.

Speaking of its importance, Vishal Parmar, CEO of VAP Group, emphasizes that the Global Blockchain Show Dubai 2024 is planned to be a catalyst for innovative concepts and projects that could restructure the economies and societies of every country. It is an ideal nursery and a center of intellectual exchange.

Dubai's tech-friendly environment and enabling government standpoint on blockchain innovation within its borders create a perfect landscape for engaging conversations and partnership dialogues about this revolutionary technology.

The event will become a decisive stage for the establishment of alliances. Participants in the event, such as top executives in tech firms and young fintech businesses, will have a unique chance to spearhead progress on blockchain innovation. The conference aims to explore various topics, including but not limited to NFTs, cryptocurrency exchanges, decentralized finance (DeFi), and crypto mining, with regard to how blockchain technology can transform the global arena.

Moreover, conference participants will have an incredible after-party at White Beach Dubai Beach Club – one of the city's premier locations for relaxation and networking.

Hosted by VAP Group, this event is more than a conference; rather, it begins an epoch of decentralization and blockchain technology when various sectors are revolutionized.

About Global Blockchain Show

VAP Group is delighted to introduce the Global Blockchain Show , an extraordinary platform poised to redefine the landscape of blockchain technology. This eagerly anticipated event brings together visionaries, industry leaders, and pioneers from across the globe for an unparalleled exploration of blockchain's transformative power.

Join Global Blockchain Show for a dynamic gathering on 16 th -17 th April 2024, at Grand Hyatt, Dubai where the brightest minds converge to unlock the potential of blockchain technology. From thought-provoking keynote speeches to interactive panel discussions and hands-on workshops, the Global Blockchain Show curated by VAP Group promises to delve into the cutting-edge applications and disruptive potential of blockchain across diverse industries. This is more than a conference; it's a catalyst for the evolution of decentralized solutions, digital economies, and innovative paradigms. Embrace the opportunity to be at the forefront of this revolution and engage with the latest trends and advancements shaping the future of blockchain technology. Secure your place today and become part of a global movement shaping the future of blockchain innovation.

