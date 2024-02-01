Desecrator Of Monument To Children Of Besieged Leningrad Detained In Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The man who
desecrated the monument to the children of besieged Leningrad in
Yerevan was detained, the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs
said, Trend reports.
It is reported that he has been transferred to the Investigative
Committee of Armenia.
Earlier, footage of yet another Armenian vandalism appeared on
social networks. This time the Armenians decided to insult the
memory of the children of besieged Leningrad.
In the first video, you can see how the Armenian vandal pulls
out ribbons with the image of the Russian flag from wreaths, throws
them on the ground and tramples them under his feet.
And in the second video, he goes even further - he turns over
the wreaths, calling the besieged children“fascists” and claiming
that“there are no documents confirming this event.”
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795650
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.