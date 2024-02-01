Scandal Of Spy Detained In Baku Escalates In France - New Details

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The scandal surrounding the spy Martin Ryan, arrested in Baku, does not fall off the French agenda and grows new details, Trend reports, referring to the Kernews Broadcast Media interview with Leo Nikolyan, an activist and reporter of Armenian origin, who gathered comprehensive information from Ryan's parents.

The French press's influential publishers have consistently criticized those who use Martin Ryan for espionage purposes and those who should be held responsible for it.

Beyond the confirmed suspension of the head of French foreign intelligence in connection to the aforementioned events, the interview highlighted the resignation of the French foreign minister and the measures taken against Martin Ryan preceding his departure. It suggested that intelligence agents operating under diplomatic cover exploited the operations of Ryan's business network to engage in active espionage against Iran, the US, and other nations, revealing numerous previously undisclosed details.

In recent years, no spy has captured as much attention in the global press as Ryan. The unfolding facets of the case are anticipated to bring forth new revelations and surprises.

As the primary source on the 'Martin cas' directly linked to the removal of the two ministers, Trend provides a translation of the Kernews article:

Leo Nikolyan: Martin Ryan is a simple businessman with no diplomatic immunity. He is like a blown fuse.

The incredible court case of a French citizen detained in Azerbaijan for espionage.

The narrative surrounding the case of Martin Ryan is compelling enough to serve as the script for a spy movie. This French businessman was detained in Azerbaijan on December 4, 2023, facing charges of espionage according to local authorities. Paris Match, the weekly newspaper, quoted Martin Ryan's father, Richard Ryan, stating that the matter is tied to diplomatic tensions between France and Azerbaijan.

"When I spoke to him, he told me that they were using him as a pawn," Richard Ryan noted, adding that his son hinted at the two expelled ministers and said that he believed they would get out of this.

Certainly, on December 26, Azerbaijan declared the expulsion of two French diplomats, saying that their activities were inconsistent with their status. This action occurred against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the two countries, stemming from Paris' support for Armenia.

Leo Nikolyan, a journalist of Armenian origin and an expert on war zones, delved into the case by establishing contact with Martin Ryan's lawyer and his family. He shared the following narrative:

Kernews: In recent days, much attention has been focused on the French citizen Martin Ryan, who is detained in Azerbaijan on charges of espionage. You are in contact with his family, and you have successfully gathered a plethora of details surrounding the situation. Can you first tell us about the career path of this thirty-year-old person?

Leo Nikolyan: Martin, a Frenchman aspiring to succeed in life, sought opportunities beyond the challenges of taxes and varying standards in France. Contemplating various economically favorable options, he weighed considerations between countries such as Canada, the US, Russia, Armenia, Dubai, Qatar, and the developing Azerbaijan. Baku, the Pearl of the Caucasus and the capital of Azerbaijan caught his interest as a highly developed and culturally enriched secular country within the Turkic-speaking nation.

Five years ago, Martin decided to move to Azerbaijan, confident in the prospect of finding employment in an exceptionally modern and affluent country. Moreover, Baku, the city he chose, was known for providing complete security, free from violence, drugs, or theft. After thorough market research, he saw the potential not only in the existence of a wealthy class but also in the emergence of a substantial middle class in Azerbaijan. Martin established himself, securing his livelihood and even getting engaged to a beautiful woman in the process.

So what happened last year?

The French secret service paid a visit to Martin Ryan, represented by two diplomats from the French embassy. Armed with diplomatic passports, it's noteworthy that embassies typically house a few individuals, some of whom may serve as spies under diplomatic cover. Much like the CIA for the US, the Mossad for Israel, and the FPS for Russia, France has its intelligence agency, the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE).

The two DGSE operatives introduced themselves and demanded that Martin Ryan cooperate by providing them with information. Firm in his refusal, citing his existing job, Martin faced intimidation as they implied potential accidents and hinted at consequences for his parents. They ominously mentioned the possibility of making him a migrant in Baku by obstructing his business through customs. Under this relentless pressure, akin to a wolf biting its prey by the neck, Martin reluctantly yielded.

Consequently, he fell under the surveillance of Azerbaijan's special services, leading to his arrest. During the search, his phone was confiscated, and undeniable evidence was discovered by the agents.

Martin Ryan has been in pre-trial detention since December 4, facing charges of passive espionage within the diplomatic and business realms, rather than involving military secrets. The details of the case remain classified, and no official information has been disclosed and I will not reveal my sources. First I contacted his mother Rose, who asked me not to disclose the matter because of ongoing secret negotiations.

These secret negotiations don't conclude with the apprehension of the two French covert operatives. Being diplomats with immunity, they cannot be detained. Instead, the resolution comes in the form of their expulsion from Azerbaijan. In retaliation, France reciprocated by expelling two Azerbaijani diplomats, a substantial countermeasure. However, Martin Ryan, an ordinary businessman lacking diplomatic immunity, burned out like a fuse, thereby becoming a victim of French foreign policy.

Martin Ryan, who as a result of the threats became involved in such matters, is now paying the price.

He's in jail now, facing spying charges that could mean 10 to 20 years behind bars. I hope he gets bail, and they take his passport and use an electronic bracelet. But it's up to Azerbaijan's legal system, and we can't do anything about it since they're a sovereign country. What surprises me is that people don't want to talk about it. The Azerbaijani media reported it today, and Agence France-Presse confirmed it after looking into it. I gave them Martin's parents' contact info, and now it's turned into a big deal for the government.

What pisses me off is that our government does nothing. I hope our new Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, will do something about it. Before she left, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna just asked Azerbaijan to let go of this French citizen, even though her ministry and embassy were the ones who got him into this mess. It's the French government's fault for scaring their own citizen and putting pressure on his family.

Martin was about to get married. I'm in touch with his friends and his lawyer. The news is starting to cover this, and I hope more people will pay attention. Azerbaijan's ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, talked to Agence France-Presse about it. It's a really sensitive matter. Martin had no choice, someone actually threatened him with a gun.

It's a shocking event. If you, as a French citizen, run your business in a foreign country without bothering anyone, what would you do if the French security services threatened you?

Personally, I'd go to the special services in Azerbaijan and tell them that some people are disturbing me, and I'm already facing threats. I'm dealing with ongoing legal issues, especially with Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris. Today, after 52 arrests and a few attempts on my life, every challenge just makes me stronger. I'm nearing the end of my life's journey, so I don't have much to lose. Nobody lives forever. On the other hand, Ryan is young, with his whole life ahead, and plans to start a family. When he heard that all his belongings would be frozen in France, and he would become poor, his world started crumbling beneath his feet.

Was he right to surrender?

We don't even need to ask about the tough spot he's in right now. Trust me, the prison in Azerbaijan's secret service isn't a fancy rehabilitation center. What we really need is people coming together to support him. The only chance we have is if the President of Azerbaijan decides to offer him clemency.

End of the Kernews's article.

