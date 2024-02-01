Scandal Of Spy Detained In Baku Escalates In France - New Details

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The scandal
surrounding the spy Martin Ryan, arrested in Baku, does not fall
off the French agenda and grows new details, Trend reports, referring
to the Kernews Broadcast Media interview with Leo Nikolyan, an
activist and reporter of Armenian origin, who gathered
comprehensive information from Ryan's parents.
The French press's influential publishers have consistently
criticized those who use Martin Ryan for espionage purposes and
those who should be held responsible for it.
Beyond the confirmed suspension of the head of French foreign
intelligence in connection to the aforementioned events, the
interview highlighted the resignation of the French foreign
minister and the measures taken against Martin Ryan preceding his
departure. It suggested that intelligence agents operating under
diplomatic cover exploited the operations of Ryan's business
network to engage in active espionage against Iran, the US, and
other nations, revealing numerous previously undisclosed
details.
In recent years, no spy has captured as much attention in the
global press as Ryan. The unfolding facets of the case are
anticipated to bring forth new revelations and surprises.
As the primary source on the 'Martin cas' directly linked to the
removal of the two ministers, Trend provides a translation of the
Kernews article:
Leo Nikolyan: Martin Ryan is a simple businessman with no
diplomatic immunity. He is like a blown fuse.
The incredible court case of a French citizen detained in
Azerbaijan for espionage.
The narrative surrounding the case of Martin Ryan is compelling
enough to serve as the script for a spy movie. This French
businessman was detained in Azerbaijan on December 4, 2023, facing
charges of espionage according to local authorities. Paris Match,
the weekly newspaper, quoted Martin Ryan's father, Richard Ryan,
stating that the matter is tied to diplomatic tensions between
France and Azerbaijan.
"When I spoke to him, he told me that they were using him as a
pawn," Richard Ryan noted, adding that his son hinted at the two
expelled ministers and said that he believed they would get out of
this.
Certainly, on December 26, Azerbaijan declared the expulsion of
two French diplomats, saying that their activities were
inconsistent with their status. This action occurred against the
backdrop of heightened tensions between the two countries, stemming
from Paris' support for Armenia.
Leo Nikolyan, a journalist of Armenian origin and an expert on
war zones, delved into the case by establishing contact with Martin
Ryan's lawyer and his family. He shared the following
narrative:
Kernews: In recent days, much attention has been focused on the
French citizen Martin Ryan, who is detained in Azerbaijan on
charges of espionage. You are in contact with his family, and you
have successfully gathered a plethora of details surrounding the
situation. Can you first tell us about the career path of this
thirty-year-old person?
Leo Nikolyan: Martin, a Frenchman aspiring to succeed in life,
sought opportunities beyond the challenges of taxes and varying
standards in France. Contemplating various economically favorable
options, he weighed considerations between countries such as
Canada, the US, Russia, Armenia, Dubai, Qatar, and the developing
Azerbaijan. Baku, the Pearl of the Caucasus and the capital of
Azerbaijan caught his interest as a highly developed and culturally
enriched secular country within the Turkic-speaking nation.
Five years ago, Martin decided to move to Azerbaijan, confident
in the prospect of finding employment in an exceptionally modern
and affluent country. Moreover, Baku, the city he chose, was known
for providing complete security, free from violence, drugs, or
theft. After thorough market research, he saw the potential not
only in the existence of a wealthy class but also in the emergence
of a substantial middle class in Azerbaijan. Martin established
himself, securing his livelihood and even getting engaged to a
beautiful woman in the process.
So what happened last year?
The French secret service paid a visit to Martin Ryan,
represented by two diplomats from the French embassy. Armed with
diplomatic passports, it's noteworthy that embassies typically
house a few individuals, some of whom may serve as spies under
diplomatic cover. Much like the CIA for the US, the Mossad for
Israel, and the FPS for Russia, France has its intelligence agency,
the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE).
The two DGSE operatives introduced themselves and demanded that
Martin Ryan cooperate by providing them with information. Firm in
his refusal, citing his existing job, Martin faced intimidation as
they implied potential accidents and hinted at consequences for his
parents. They ominously mentioned the possibility of making him a
migrant in Baku by obstructing his business through customs. Under
this relentless pressure, akin to a wolf biting its prey by the
neck, Martin reluctantly yielded.
Consequently, he fell under the surveillance of Azerbaijan's
special services, leading to his arrest. During the search, his
phone was confiscated, and undeniable evidence was discovered by
the agents.
Martin Ryan has been in pre-trial detention since December 4,
facing charges of passive espionage within the diplomatic and
business realms, rather than involving military secrets. The
details of the case remain classified, and no official information
has been disclosed and I will not reveal my sources. First I
contacted his mother Rose, who asked me not to disclose the matter
because of ongoing secret negotiations.
These secret negotiations don't conclude with the apprehension
of the two French covert operatives. Being diplomats with immunity,
they cannot be detained. Instead, the resolution comes in the form
of their expulsion from Azerbaijan. In retaliation, France
reciprocated by expelling two Azerbaijani diplomats, a substantial
countermeasure. However, Martin Ryan, an ordinary businessman
lacking diplomatic immunity, burned out like a fuse, thereby
becoming a victim of French foreign policy.
Martin Ryan, who as a result of the threats became involved in
such matters, is now paying the price.
He's in jail now, facing spying charges that could mean 10 to 20
years behind bars. I hope he gets bail, and they take his passport
and use an electronic bracelet. But it's up to Azerbaijan's legal
system, and we can't do anything about it since they're a sovereign
country. What surprises me is that people don't want to talk about
it. The Azerbaijani media reported it today, and Agence
France-Presse confirmed it after looking into it. I gave them
Martin's parents' contact info, and now it's turned into a big deal
for the government.
What pisses me off is that our government does nothing. I hope
our new Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, will do something about it.
Before she left, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna just asked
Azerbaijan to let go of this French citizen, even though her
ministry and embassy were the ones who got him into this mess. It's
the French government's fault for scaring their own citizen and
putting pressure on his family.
Martin was about to get married. I'm in touch with his friends
and his lawyer. The news is starting to cover this, and I hope more
people will pay attention. Azerbaijan's ambassador to France, Leyla
Abdullayeva, talked to Agence France-Presse about it. It's a really
sensitive matter. Martin had no choice, someone actually threatened
him with a gun.
It's a shocking event. If you, as a French citizen, run your
business in a foreign country without bothering anyone, what would
you do if the French security services threatened you?
Personally, I'd go to the special services in Azerbaijan and
tell them that some people are disturbing me, and I'm already
facing threats. I'm dealing with ongoing legal issues, especially
with Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris. Today, after 52 arrests and a
few attempts on my life, every challenge just makes me stronger.
I'm nearing the end of my life's journey, so I don't have much to
lose. Nobody lives forever. On the other hand, Ryan is young, with
his whole life ahead, and plans to start a family. When he heard
that all his belongings would be frozen in France, and he would
become poor, his world started crumbling beneath his feet.
Was he right to surrender?
We don't even need to ask about the tough spot he's in right
now. Trust me, the prison in Azerbaijan's secret service isn't a
fancy rehabilitation center. What we really need is people coming
together to support him. The only chance we have is if the
President of Azerbaijan decides to offer him clemency.
End of the Kernews's article.
