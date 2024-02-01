Korean KEPCO To Conduct Inspection Of Several Tpps In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 31. The South
Korean company KEPCO will conduct a pilot inspection of several
thermal power plants in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
An agreement on this was reached during a meeting between
Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliyev and the vice
presidents of the Korean corporations KEPCO and DOOSAN
ENERBILITY.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the issue of an
upcoming inspection of the condition of several power plants in
Kazakhstan with a view to further investment.
Thus, it is planned that KEPCO will conduct a pilot survey of
the thermal power plants Topar, Astana, Pavlodar, and Almaty.
"Based on the results of the survey, we expect your expert
assessment of the prospects for further operation of the stations,
modernization, and improvement of their environmental performance,"
the minister said.
He noted that the ministry will provide the necessary support to
the company.
