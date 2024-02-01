Korean KEPCO To Conduct Inspection Of Several Tpps In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 31. The South Korean company KEPCO will conduct a pilot inspection of several thermal power plants in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

An agreement on this was reached during a meeting between Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliyev and the vice presidents of the Korean corporations KEPCO and DOOSAN ENERBILITY.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issue of an upcoming inspection of the condition of several power plants in Kazakhstan with a view to further investment.

Thus, it is planned that KEPCO will conduct a pilot survey of the thermal power plants Topar, Astana, Pavlodar, and Almaty.

"Based on the results of the survey, we expect your expert assessment of the prospects for further operation of the stations, modernization, and improvement of their environmental performance," the minister said.

He noted that the ministry will provide the necessary support to the company.