Networking Event In The Field Of Risk Management Successfully Executed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) With the support of Kapital Bank,“The Networking Event in the Field of Risk Management” brought together risk experts. The event, organized by the Azerbaijan Banks Association, aimed to enhance networking among professionals in the field of risk, facilitate the exchange of experiences, and provide an opportunity for cross-industry exposure to risk expertise in our country.

At the seminar, which saw the participation of more than 50 attendees, Özgür Çetiner, the head of the Validation Department at ING Bank in the Netherlands, participated as an international speaker. With over 20 years of experience in risk modeling in countries such as the United States, Germany, Turkey, and Canada, Özgür Çetiner shared his expertise on the implementation of machine learning models in retail credit and the management of credits using technological innovations and machine learning models.

Another expert at the seminar was Nihad Huseynzade, the leader of Kapital Bank's Credit Risks Expert Center. With nearly 10 years of experience in the banking sector, NihadHuseynzade shared his knowledge on managing credit risks using new technologies and credit risk models, as well as on agile management of credit risks.

Kapital Bank consistently organizes seminars and events on topics such as“The implementation of new technologies”,“Managing Customer Experience Using Data Analytics,“Database management”, and“Management of highly stable databases”. The goal is to bring together individuals working in the digital field through projects like these, fostering the application of modern technologies and increasing experience exchange and networking in the digital domain."

