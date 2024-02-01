Networking Event In The Field Of Risk Management Successfully Executed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) With the support of Kapital Bank,“The Networking Event in the
Field of Risk Management” brought together risk experts. The event,
organized by the Azerbaijan Banks Association, aimed to enhance
networking among professionals in the field of risk, facilitate the
exchange of experiences, and provide an opportunity for
cross-industry exposure to risk expertise in our country.
At the seminar, which saw the participation of more than 50
attendees, Özgür Çetiner, the head of the Validation Department at
ING Bank in the Netherlands, participated as an international
speaker. With over 20 years of experience in risk modeling in
countries such as the United States, Germany, Turkey, and Canada,
Özgür Çetiner shared his expertise on the implementation of machine
learning models in retail credit and the management of credits
using technological innovations and machine learning models.
Another expert at the seminar was Nihad Huseynzade, the leader
of Kapital Bank's Credit Risks Expert Center. With nearly 10 years
of experience in the banking sector, NihadHuseynzade shared his
knowledge on managing credit risks using new technologies and
credit risk models, as well as on agile management of credit
risks.
Kapital Bank consistently organizes seminars and events on
topics such as“The implementation of new technologies”,“Managing
Customer Experience Using Data Analytics,“Database management”,
and“Management of highly stable databases”. The goal is to bring
together individuals working in the digital field through projects
like these, fostering the application of modern technologies and
increasing experience exchange and networking in the digital
domain."
