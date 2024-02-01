Armenia's Irresponsible Actions Cause Serious Environmental Damages In South Caucasus - US Activist

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Armenia's irresponsible actions cause serious environmental damages in the South Caucasus, US eco-activist, University of Michigan student Matt Garnett said, Trend reports.

"Today, we express our deep concern regarding serious environmental damages caused as a result of the irresponsible and reckless actions of Armenia in the South Caucasus. For example, during the illegal occupation of Karabakh, Armenia had polluted rivers that flew into other areas of Azerbaijan," he reminded. "There is also the danger posed by the Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia, and environmental activists and experts have pointed out that this could possibly be one of the most dangerous power plants in the world, and to this day Armenia has refused to shut it down."

According to Garnett, the UN recognizes a clean, healthy, sustainable environment as a fundamental human right.

"As the global community rallies around the UN and in turn, the UN intensifies efforts to address environmental challenges, Armenia's actions contradict this. Considering the upcoming COP29 summit, which will be held in the South Caucasus, in Azerbaijan, Armenia should further protect the environment in order to fulfill all its obligations within international conventions," the eco-activist noted.

He urged the Armenian government and the private companies operating in Armenia's mining industries to open the doors to all facilities to international experts specialized in the field of ecology, health, including the specialized NGOs from neighboring countries, to allow them to inspect the facilities, evaluate and conduct monitoring, take appropriate steps, samples, and allow for proper measuring.

Garnett shared deep concern of civil society organizations recently addressed to the Armenian government and companies involved to cease the mining actions in the Amuldag (Amulsar) Gold Mine, adding that the actions pose significant toxic and radioactive pollution risks for the ecosystem.

Amuldag deposit is located 13 kilometers away from the city of Istisu (Jermuk) which is a natural mineral water. The deposit is also located in the area between Arpachay and Bazarchay. Both rivers pass through the territory of Azerbaijan and flow into the Araz river. The use of toxic substances, which have been banned for a long time in the exploitation of the Amuldag field, which pose a high threat to the environment, destroys nature, causes acidification of river waters and water poisoning. In addition to gold mining polluting the waters of this river, it also has a negative impact on the ecosystem of Lake Goycha (Sevan), which is the largest freshwater lake in Armenia, located near the area.

At the same time, this industry poses a serious threat to the Caspian Sea basin. Arpachay and Bazarchay, which flow from the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan, flow into the Araz river and from there into the Caspian Sea. Thus, it seriously damages the ecology of not only Azerbaijan, but also Iran, as well as other Caspian countries.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel