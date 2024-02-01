Armenia's Irresponsible Actions Cause Serious Environmental Damages In South Caucasus - US Activist

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Armenia's
irresponsible actions cause serious environmental damages in the
South Caucasus, US eco-activist, University of Michigan student
Matt Garnett said, Trend reports.
"Today, we express our deep concern regarding serious
environmental damages caused as a result of the irresponsible and
reckless actions of Armenia in the South Caucasus. For example,
during the illegal occupation of Karabakh, Armenia had polluted
rivers that flew into other areas of Azerbaijan," he reminded.
"There is also the danger posed by the Metsamor nuclear power plant
in Armenia, and environmental activists and experts have pointed
out that this could possibly be one of the most dangerous power
plants in the world, and to this day Armenia has refused to shut it
down."
According to Garnett, the UN recognizes a clean, healthy,
sustainable environment as a fundamental human right.
"As the global community rallies around the UN and in turn, the
UN intensifies efforts to address environmental challenges,
Armenia's actions contradict this. Considering the upcoming COP29
summit, which will be held in the South Caucasus, in Azerbaijan,
Armenia should further protect the environment in order to fulfill
all its obligations within international conventions," the
eco-activist noted.
He urged the Armenian government and the private companies
operating in Armenia's mining industries to open the doors to all
facilities to international experts specialized in the field of
ecology, health, including the specialized NGOs from neighboring
countries, to allow them to inspect the facilities, evaluate and
conduct monitoring, take appropriate steps, samples, and allow for
proper measuring.
Garnett shared deep concern of civil society organizations
recently addressed to the Armenian government and companies
involved to cease the mining actions in the Amuldag (Amulsar) Gold
Mine, adding that the actions pose significant toxic and
radioactive pollution risks for the ecosystem.
Amuldag deposit is located 13 kilometers away from the city of
Istisu (Jermuk) which is a natural mineral water. The deposit is
also located in the area between Arpachay and Bazarchay. Both
rivers pass through the territory of Azerbaijan and flow into the
Araz river. The use of toxic substances, which have been banned for
a long time in the exploitation of the Amuldag field, which pose a
high threat to the environment, destroys nature, causes
acidification of river waters and water poisoning. In addition to
gold mining polluting the waters of this river, it also has a
negative impact on the ecosystem of Lake Goycha (Sevan), which is
the largest freshwater lake in Armenia, located near the area.
At the same time, this industry poses a serious threat to the
Caspian Sea basin. Arpachay and Bazarchay, which flow from the
territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, flow into the Araz river and from there into the
Caspian Sea. Thus, it seriously damages the ecology of not only
Azerbaijan, but also Iran, as well as other Caspian countries.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795586
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.