(MENAFN) In a significant display of solidarity, China's newly-appointed Defense Minister, Dong Jun, assured his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu of unwavering support on the "Ukrainian issue" during a recent video call, marking Dong Jun's first public appearance since assuming office at the end of the previous year. Emphasizing the strategic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing as a pillar for global peace, both defense chiefs underscored the need for deepening collaboration and delivering decisive responses to global challenges.



Dong Jun acknowledged the pressure exerted by the United States and the European Union on China but affirmed Beijing's steadfast stance on supporting Russia in the face of these external pressures. He declared that China would not alter or abandon its established policy course, even under the looming threat of additional sanctions. In return, Dong expressed gratitude for the strong support from Russia on critical issues such as Taiwan, highlighting the shared interests and responsibilities of the two influential global powers.



The defense ministers emphasized their commitment to responding decisively to global challenges, positioning Russia and China as crucial forces in shaping international stability. Dong Jun's comments reflected the ongoing cooperation between the two nations, asserting that their partnership is vital for countering hegemonic actions on the global stage.



Addressing the broader geopolitical context, Dong Jun commented on the United States' continuous targeting of Russia and China, accusing the United States of seeking to maintain its hegemony globally. Despite these challenges, Dong asserted that history and reality have proven the inevitable failure of hegemony.



Sergey Shoigu echoed Dong's sentiments, emphasizing that unlike Western states, Russia and China do not create military blocs, and their military cooperation is not directed against third countries. Shoigu expressed confidence in the steady development of Russian-Chinese military relations across various domains and looked forward to close, productive cooperation between the two nations.



The joint call between the defense ministers highlights the depth of the strategic partnership between Russia and China and sheds light on their shared commitment to navigating global challenges together. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, the collaboration between these two major powers will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping the future of international relations.



