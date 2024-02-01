Catherine Young, DMD, A Dentist With Bright Young Smiles

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Recognized as one of Florida's premier cosmetic dentists, Dr. Young is the owner and operator of Bright Young Smiles in Lighthouse Point.

Exuding friendliness and utmost professionalism, Dr. Young specializes in advanced aesthetic dental techniques and biomimetic dentistry. Renowned for her focus on minimally-invasive smile makeovers, particularly veneers, she has a strong passion for creating beautiful smiles that positively impact the lives of her patients.

Supported by a team of distinguished specialists, Dr. Young fulfills her mission of providing a comprehensive one-stop destination for families. She brings a familial touch to her beautifully decorated upscale practice, where excellence, innovation, and a nurturing spirit converge for an unparalleled dental experience.

As a leader dedicated to innovation and quality care, Dr. Young integrates cutting-edge technology, including Planmeca's Ultra Low Dose CBCT 3D imaging, digital X-rays, 3D scanners (Itero), 3D printers (Sprint Ray), and AI-driven radiographic analyzing software (Overjet), Digital Smile Design (Exocad), and CAD/CAM (Cerec Primescan) dentistry.

Prioritizing a patient-centered approach that extends beyond emergency-focused dentistry, Dr. Young ensures her patients' comfort with fully private operatories, IV sedation, Nitrous oxide (laughing gas), heated blankets, a beverage menu, music headsets, and big-screen TVs featuring Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney + in every treatment room.

Before embarking on her professional journey, Dr. Young graduated with the highest honors from Florida State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. She then went on to pursue her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry Degree from the Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine in 2010.

Afterward, Dr. Young completed her general dentistry residency at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Ohio where she gained advanced training in general dentistry, emergency medicine, anesthesia, general surgery, and oral surgery. She continues to further her education and training in cosmetic dentistry and full-mouth rehabilitation.

Attributing her success to always learning and maintaining that curiosity for learning, Dr. Young is an active member of the American Academy of Facial Esthetics, the Broward County Dental Association, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Dental Association, the Florida Dental Association, and the Atlantic Coast Dental Association. In addition, she actively contributes to the Rotary Club of Pompano Beach.

Dentistry, also known as Dental and Oral Medicine, is a branch of medicine that consists of the study, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases, disorders, and conditions of the oral cavity. Dentists diagnose and treat dental issues and help patients develop better oral hygiene regimens. They clean teeth, correct bite issues, perform surgeries and extractions, and perform other duties to ensure that the teeth and mouth are healthy.

In her personal life, Dr. Young is a devoted wife to Dr. Jared Young, the co-owner of Bright Young Smiles. Together, they reside in Lighthouse Point and have three beautiful children – Mason, and twins Fox and Ivy.

In her leisure time, Dr. Young enjoys spending time with her children and the family dog Buddha, practicing hot yoga, running, gardening, doing photography, and listening to audiobooks.

