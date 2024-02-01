(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Health Authority and Knowledge and Human Development Authority(KHDA) sign MoU to enhance Quality of Life of Students





Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 31, 2024: The Dubai Health Authority ( DHA) and Knowledge and Human Development Authority(KHDA)signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding)

at the ongoing Arab Health Congress and Exhibition to enhance health prevention and quality of life across private schools in the Emirate of Dubai.

The MoU aims to enhance health and wellbeing of students, school staff, and parents.



H.E. Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, and H.E. Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, signed the memorandum.

The memorandum encompasses updating policies, standards, guidelines, and specific directives for health-related aspects in schools on a periodic basis, oversight of health awareness and educational programs, and promotion of health in private schools for students, parents and employees. It also includes the implementation of initiatives related to healthy lifestyles, including physical activity and proper nutrition.

Furthermore, the memorandum stipulates the supervision of the DHA in health

related matters such as health of students in private schools, implementation of specialised programs including school clinics, training of healthcare personnel such as doctors and nurses in school health programs, especially the regular health screening programs, early detection of chronic diseases and vaccinations, in accordance with established procedures and systems, as well as collaboration in the field of school health research.

Additionally, given the mutual interest and dedication of both entities to enhance the lives of individuals with special needs, the memorandum also focuses on providing health and psychological support for students with special needs in specialised centers and educational facilities in general.

The agreement covers nine areas of support in the disease prevention system and the commitment of both parties to address any potential emergency health cases.

After the signing, H.E. Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, reaffirmed the authority's commitment to achieving the highest levels of health sustainability and quality of life in the Emirate of Dubai. He also stressed the authority's dedication to ensuring that the school community, in particular, is a healthy and safe community.

Al Ketbi stated that continually enhancing health security in schools is of utmost necessity. It is a shared responsibility between the authority and all relevant stakeholders and families, especially since it pertains to the health of generations, their physical and mental fitness.

He highlighted that children should have a conducive environment at school or at home, for their overall wellbeing and in order to achieve academic success and excellence.

He highlighted that the MoU is comprehensive and includes the wellbeing of students including those with special needs, school staff, and parents . He emphasised that this inclusivity

supports the existence of a healthy and happy school community.

Al Ketbi affirmed the unique and significant role played of KHDA in preparing and nurturing future generations to the highest global standards and expressed his appreciation at this collaboration that aims to serve the health and wellbeing of students across private schools in Dubai.

H.E. Aisha Abdulla Miran, the Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, welcomed the expanded partnership with the specialised teams in the Dubai Health Authority to ensure the health and safety of all members of the school community in the Emirate of Dubai.

Miran stated, 'The memorandum of understanding with our colleagues in the Dubai Health Authority reflects our shared commitment and dedication to ensuring the health and safety of our students and all members of the educational community as a top priority. It contributes to the integration of our joint efforts to enhance healthy lifestyles, proper nutrition, and to spread health awareness and education among the different target groups. Additionally, it ensures an emergency response to provide necessary support to students at all times and under all circumstances.'

She expressed her gratitude for the efforts of the relevant government teams, as well as the efforts of the school teams in private schools in Dubai, to enhance the quality of life for students, teaching, administrative, and medical staff. This enriches the educational experience for all students in schools, raises academic performance levels, and provides a quality of education with global standards that align with Dubai's vision.

