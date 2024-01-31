Arab Investment Court Delegation Explores QICDRC Legal System

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This morning, a delegation from the Arab Investment Court, led by Dr. Mohammed Amin Akeik, the Assistant Secretary-General of the Court and the Head of the Legal Affairs Sector at the Arab League, visited Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC).

The visit occurred as the delegation was present in Doha for the Arab Investment Court's General Assembly, which convened under the patronage of Qatar's Supreme Judicial Council.

The delegation was welcomed by Faisal Rashid Al Sahouti, CEO of QICDRC, and various other officials. During a comprehensive tour of the Court, Al Sahouti provided insights into the success of the legal system in the State of Qatar.

QICDRC stands as a pioneering institution, being the first specialised Court in the country dedicated to resolving commercial and investment disputes arising from the activities of global financial companies operating through the Qatar Financial Centre and the Qatar Free Zones Authority.

Al-Sahouti highlighted the Court's commitment to ensuring the independence, neutrality, and transparency of the parties involved, leveraging state-of-the-art technology tools. He emphasised the cutting-edge nature of the Court's electronic system, contributing to the expeditious resolution of disputes in the best interest of the litigants.