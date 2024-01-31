EU Announces €296 Million Of Support To The Palestinian People Palestinian Musician, Naseem Alatrash

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN /



Palestinian musician and cello player, Naseem Alatrash, from the city of Beit Sahour, adjacent to Bethlehem, is nominated for his work in the music album Crisalida, by Danilo Perez and the Global Messengers, for the prestigious American Grammy award in its 65th edition of the Annual Grammy Awards, which will be held tomorrow Sunday, in Los Angeles.

Alatrash, a soloist, recording musician, chamber musician, and teacher, was born in Beit Sahour in 1991. He began his cello studies at age 12 at the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music in Palestine. After finishing his studies in Palestine, he was awarded a full scholarship to attend Berklee College of Music, in Boston, USA.

Currently, he is a lecturer at three prestigious American universities in Boston, including Berklee College of Music, considered one of the oldest music universities in the world where Alatrash obtained a bachelor's degree, then a master's degree and then Graduate Studies, as well as at Tufts University and Longi College / Bard University.

Alatrash won several awards, including the Marcel Khalife Award in Palestine, and the Massachusetts State Cultural Council Award 2021 as the best composer.

He played on the stages of the most prestigious theaters in the world, including the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the Albert Hall in London, and many other theaters as a soloist, including the Nancy Jazz Festival, Lebanon's Beit Aldeen Festival, and Jerash Festival in Jordan.

Along with Alatrash Palestinian percussionist, Tareq Rantisi, and Iraqi-Jordanian violinist and composer Layth Sidiq, have worked on the Panamanian pianist and composer Danilo Perez's 12th album, Crisalida, nominated for Best Instrumental Composition and Best Latin Jazz Album. All three musicians are part of Global Messengers, an international music group made of alumni from the Berklee Global Jazz Institute.

Palestinian-American DJ and rapper, DJ Khaled, was also nominated for five Grammys for work from his 13th studio album God Did. His nominations include Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Song of the Year for the single God Did and Best Melodic Rap Performance for the single Beautiful.



