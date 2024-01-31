Safadi, Iraqi Counterpart Denounce Attack On US Troops

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday received a phone call from his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, who affirmed Iraq's condemnation of the recent attack on a military site along the Jordanian-Syrian border. The assault, occurring two days ago, resulted in the death of three soldiers and injuries to US forces collaborating with the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army in the fight against terrorism and border security.

Safadi and Hussein emphasised the profound relations between their countries and reaffirmed their joint commitment to the security of both nations. They further reiterated ongoing collaboration to de-escalate regional tensions and fortify the security and stability of the broader region, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra,

Also on Tuesday, Safadi discussed in a telephone call with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron the situation in Gaza, and efforts to reach a ceasefire and deliver humanitarian assistance into the besieged strip.

Safadi also underlined the dangers of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and warned against the exacerbation of the humanitarian catastrophe in the strip, according to a ministry statement.

He also underscored the importance of maintaining support for UNRWA, "which plays an irreplaceable and indispensable role in helping Palestinians during the humanitarian catastrophe they are experiencing in Gaza".



The two top diplomats went over efforts for delivering "immediate" and "sufficient" aid to Gaza through Jordan and discussed mechanisms to achieve regional de-escalation.



Safadi and Cameron also underscored the importance of Jordanian-UK relations across various domains, the statement said.

