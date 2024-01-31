Israel Bombs Gaza, Executes Detainees, Killing Over 26,900 Civilians Since October

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on Gaza had reached 26,900, and the number of wounded had risen to 65,949 since October 7. It said that the Israeli occupation had committed 16 massacres in the Gaza Strip, killing 150 and injuring 313 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club revealed that a crime had been uncovered on Tuesday in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, where the bodies of 30 martyrs were found inside a school that was besieged by the occupation. It said that the martyrs were handcuffed and blindfolded and that they had been arrested, indicating that the occupation had carried out a field execution against them.

The Prisoners' Club added in a statement that the evidence of executions of detainees from Gaza was increasing amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza, as well as the continued enforced disappearance of Gaza detainees 117 days after the aggression. It also said that there had been more testimonies from detainees who had been released about torture, abuse, and humiliation, including from women and children.

The Club reiterated that the occupation's persistence in keeping Gaza detainees in enforced disappearance had only one explanation, which was that there was a decision to isolate them and commit more crimes against them in secret. It said that the occupation had refused to provide any information about their fate and whereabouts to human rights organizations, both international and Palestinian, until this day, including the martyrs from Gaza.

In the same context, Norway's Foreign Minister urged countries that export weapons to Israel to assess whether they were contributing to a possible genocide. The Chinese Foreign Ministry also called for an international peace conference to resolve the Palestinian issue as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majid Al-Ansari said in media statements:“We are in a good stage of negotiations (regarding a new ceasefire agreement) and we have achieved many things that we had missed for two months.” He added that the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) had received a draft and was discussing it, and that“this was something we were far from two weeks ago.”

On the ground, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that it had targeted a group of occupation soldiers hiding inside a building northwest of the central region in the Gaza Strip with a guided missile. It also said that it had shelled the occupation soldiers and vehicles east of the Bureij camp in the northern Gaza Strip with mortars.

The Brigades also announced that its forces had destroyed an Israeli tank with a“barrel-piercing device” near Jourat Al-Aqqad in Khan Yunis. In a second statement, the Brigades said that it had engaged in fierce clashes with machine guns and anti-tank missiles with occupation soldiers and vehicles in the Al-Arayshiyah area and the Batn Al-Sameen area, west and southwest of Khan Yunis.

Moreover, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said that it had hit two Israeli Merkava tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells, west of Khan Yunis in the south of the Strip, and southwest of Gaza.