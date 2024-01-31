Kuwait Shooting Club Honors Shooters, Lauds Progress

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Kuwait Shooting Sport Club (KSSC) Duaij Al-Otaibi Wednesday lauded national players' achievements made during the Asian Shotgun Championship concluded recently in Kuwait.
This came in Al-Otaibi's remarks to reporters after a KSSC ceremony held to honor shooter Mohammad Al-Daihani, who booked the second berth of Kuwait at the Paris Olympics Games 2024.
Al-Otaibi said the club would work on preparing Al-Daihani and his compatriot Khaled Al-Mudhaf, who also qualified for the Olympic Games, to help them make the desired results.
Meanwhile, Al-Daihani said holding the Asian shooting tourney in Kuwait helped him qualify - for the first time - for the games in Paris. (end)
