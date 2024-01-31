Fonseka Fumes As Sajith Brings In Daya

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka has expressed outrage over the decision taken by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa to give party membership to former Army Chief Daya Ratnayake.

Fonseka said that the decision to offer membership to Daya Ratnayake was communicated to him.

He noted that the SJB does not belong to any individual but to the people.

Fonseka said that he worked hard to bring up the SJB and Ratnayake is not an individual who should be in the party.

He recalled that Ratnayake was among those who gave evidence against him and helped put him behind bars when Mahinda Rajapaksa was President.

Former Army Commander Geneal (Retd.) Daya Ratnayake joined the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya this week.

Ratnayake has been appointed as a Senior Advisor for Public Policy of the SJB.

Ratnayake served as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army from 2013 to 2015.

Following his retirment from the army, he served as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority and Secretary to the Ministry of Industries. (Colombo Gazette)