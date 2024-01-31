TIGHITCO's MRO DIVISION, OVERHAUL SUPPORT SERVICES, AWARDED NEW AGREEMENT BY PRATT & WHITNEY FOR PW800 ENGINE BLISK FANS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TIGHITCO to perform MRO work on PW800 Blisk Fans

- Craig Zysk, Group Vice President Sales & Business Development for TIGHITCOCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TIGHITCO , a leading provider of aerospace and defense solutions, announced today that their Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) division, Overhaul Support Services (OSS), out of East Grandby, Connecticut, has been awarded a new agreement by Pratt & Whitney for the overhaul and repair of blisk fans for their PW800 series engines. This program marks the first repair agreement between OSS and Pratt & Whitney's Bridgeport, West Virginia division."We are thrilled to have earned the approval of Pratt & Whitney for this new agreement," said Shawn Hawks, Vice President/GM. "This partnership is a testament to our team's expertise and dedication to providing high-quality MRO services. We are excited to expand our relationship with Pratt & Whitney and look forward to supporting their PW800 series engines."The PW800 series engines are used in a variety of aircraft, including Gulfstream business jets and Bombardier regional aircraft. As part of the agreement, OSS will provide overhaul and repair services for the blisk fans, which are critical components of the engines. This new partnership will allow Pratt & Whitney to benefit from OSS's extensive experience and capabilities in MRO services, while also providing OSS with the opportunity to expand their customer base."We are proud to be selected by Pratt & Whitney for this important program," said Craig Zysk, Group Vice President of TIGHITCO's Sales & Business Development. "Our team in East Granby is well-equipped and ready to support the PW800 series engines with our state-of-the-art facilities and highly skilled technicians. We are committed to delivering exceptional service and value to our customers, and we are confident that this partnership will be a success."TIGHITCO's MRO division, Overhaul Support Services, is a trusted provider of MRO services for a wide range of aerospace and defense platforms. With this new agreement, they continue to solidify their position as a leader in the industry and demonstrate their commitment to delivering top-quality services to their customers.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO's meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

