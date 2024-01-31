Securing Agreement On Aid To Ukraine Is Vital For EU's Credibility - Michel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the eve of a special meeting that will address the issue of providing multibillion-dollar aid to Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel has emphasized the importance of securing agreement.

This is said in an invitation letter by President Charles Michel to the members of the European Council, Ukrinform reports.

“Securing agreement is vital for our credibility - and not least for our commitment to provide steadfast support to Ukraine. The onus lies squarely on us to find a solution and to deliver,” Michel said.

According to him, the leaders at the meeting will also take this opportunity to further urgently address all aspects of military assistance to Ukraine. This includes the delivery of ammunition, in line with our March 2023 European Council conclusions, and adjusting relevant EU instruments to deliver aid faster, while complementing bilateral efforts.

The situation in the Middle East, especially in the Red Sea, is also planned to be discussed at the meeting.

“In light of worrying regional developments, we need to address security issues, continue encouraging restraint and discuss measures to prevent further regional escalation, especially in the Red Sea. In addition, we must urgently contribute to remedying the devastating humanitarian situation in Gaza,” Michel said.

He added that the leaders should discuss how to revive the political process for a two-state solution – the only viable option that can“bring sustainable peace for both Israelis and Palestinians and enhanced regional security.”

As reported by Ukrinform, a special meeting of the European Council will be held on February 1, at which EU leaders will decide on amendments to the EU's multi-annual budget for 2024-2027. The European Commission's proposals include the creation of a EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility for the next four years, which is designed to provide sustainable support for Ukraine now and in the future, during the country's post-war recovery.