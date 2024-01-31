Minister Of Communications Visits Hungary To Boost Cooperation In Information Technology

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Amr Talaat, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, travelled to Budapest, the capital of Hungary, for a two-day visit. He met with government and company officials to discuss cooperation, new investments, and joint projects in the Egyptian communications and information technology sector.

Talaat also attended a round table hosted by the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA), with the participation of several Hungarian companies specializing in communications and information technology. The round table aimed to showcase the investment opportunities in the Egyptian sector.

Additionally, he joined a workshop organized by the Hungarian Ministry of National Economy and the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, which focused on the communications and information technology ecosystem in Hungary and the potential areas of collaboration between the two countries.