Janam Launches Next-Generation Smart Access Control Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GTX delivers unmatched power and versatility to outperform other mobile entry pedestals

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INTIX 2024 – Janam Technologies, a leading provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions, today unveiled its next-generation mobile entry pedestal at the 45th Annual INTIX Conference and Exhibition at Caesars Palace. Janam's new GTX builds on the success of Janam's industry leading GT1 mobile entry pedestal

to improve ingress and elevate the patron experience with the most versatile and affordable solution for access control.

Like its predecessor,

GTX is powered by a Janam mobile computer (ticket scanner) that is easily inserted into the top portion of the unit. With GTX, venues can affordably deploy the same proven access system that is already in use, in either handheld or mobile pedestal format, depending on their specific needs. In terms of investment protection, venues that are currently utilizing

Janam scanners already own half of their mobile pedestal solution. GTX completes it for them, enabling venues to immediately deploy a leading, fully-featured, state-of-the-art, mobile pedestal.

GTX combines the most advanced barcode scanning and NFC reading capabilities with an ultra-flexible and lightweight design, setting a new standard for rapid, reliable and secure barrier-free entry in every possible setting, including sports stadiums, arenas, theaters, museums, aquariums, multi-purpose facilities and other live entertainment and hospitality venues.

Developed in close collaboration with a leading global ticketing provider,

GTX is meticulously engineered to meet the operating requirements of venues today, while scaling to address both the challenges and opportunities they will face tomorrow.

KEY FACTS



GTX easily and affordably transforms a new or existing Janam rugged touch computer

into a fully-featured, contactless mobile entry pedestal that rapidly reads all printed and digital barcodes and QR codes, as well as RFID/NFC tickets and wristbands.

Janam continues to innovate with support for the most advanced NFC features of Apple Wallet and Google Pay. Equipped with the most tried and tested tap-and-go NFC technology in ticketing and access control, GTX is the best choice for venues transitioning to or already utilizing mobile tickets and wallet passes.

A key advancement in GTX is the strategic relocation of its power source to the top of the unit, simplifying removal, replacement and charging, while also enabling quick and easy monitoring of battery life by venue staff.

Unlike other mobile pedestals that utilize standard e-bike batteries, GTX features a high-performance, intelligent battery designed specifically for frequent charge and discharge cycles, as well as for long periods of off-season storage, to perfectly align with the operational requirements of modern venues.

GTX's dynamic, interchangeable and magnetic display placard addresses the known issue of a pedestal's screen distracting patrons and slowing ingress when it is used for promotions. GTX maximizes advertising potential by providing a separate, dedicated space for logos and promotions to ensure high visibility without compromising ingress efficiency.

A new and improved wheel-mounting system enables effortless attachment, superior stability and easy movement throughout any venue. Janam offers the industry's swiftest and most affordable color customization for venues seeking to match GTX's appearance with any team or event theme. Janam's streamlined approach and rapid-turn supply chain makes customization more accessible for all venues. GTX is the only mobile entry pedestal in the market that meets American Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility standards, guaranteeing access and ease of use for all guests.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Harry B. Lerner, CEO, Janam Technologies

"Janam is not just leading the way in access control; we're redefining it. GTX enables venues around the world to effortlessly and affordably transform their new or existing cutting-edge

Janam scanners into state-of-the-art mobile pedestals. Venues don't need to modify anything else. Their existing Janam scanners are half the solution; GTX completes it for them. And GTX's winning features and improvements will make it even more indispensable as a trusted solution for rapid venue access."

SUPPORTING RESOURCES

Learn more about Janam:

Learn more about GTX: Text> class="dnr">Follow Janam on Facebook:

Follow Janam on LinkedIn:

Follow Janam on X (Twitter):



About

Janam

Janam Technologies, now part of HID, is a leading provider of rugged, mobile computers and contactless access solutions. Small, light and affordable, Janam's handheld devices deliver powerful computing performance, superior barcode scanning, state-of-the-art NFC and proven ruggedness. Janam's contactless access solutions enable enterprises of all types and sizes to increase throughput, eliminate fraud, reduce costs and meaningfully improve the customer and associate experience. For more information, visit

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> .

Products or services mentioned may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.



SOURCE JANAM TECHNOLOGIES