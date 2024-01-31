Ukraine To Receive Million Projectiles From EU In March Or In Following Months Mod Latvia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU nations should reassess their ammo stocks and continue efforts to increase their defense industry capabilities to meet their commitment to supply one million artillery rounds to Ukraine, if not by the end of March, then in the coming months.

That's according to Andris Sprūds, the head of the Latvian defense ministry, who spoke in Brussels on Wednesday ahead of the informal meeting of defense ministers taking place under the auspices of the Belgian EU presidency, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We are looking at other ways of how to use our stocks in a linger-term perspective but what starts now is to develop our industrial capacity. Of course we should look also at joint procurement, including in Europe and also beyond Europe. So there are several ways we can provide this one million (artillery rounds to Ukraine – ed.) I am very optimistic and sure that in a near time we will be able to put together one million. If not immediately, by the end of March – there'll be some challenges – then certainly in a near time, in the coming months," the Latvian minister emphasized.

He emphasized that the urgent agenda of the European defense ministerial is to further support Ukraine and to develop EU's own defense industry. The ministers will also consider proposals for the creation of an aid fund for Ukraine within the framework of the intergovernmental European Peace Facility. According to the minister, Latvia supports the proposal to provide Ukraine with this critical financial assistance.

Andris Sprūds recalled that Latvia takes an active part in the training of Ukrainian recruits, provides military assistance to Ukraine, and, in particular, within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, set up a "Drone Coalition".

Latvia also supports the proposals regarding the EU Defense Industry Development Strategy and welcomes its regional dimension, which, in particular, involves small and medium-sized enterprises. This will support the European defense industry in the face of modern security challenges.

As reported earlier, an informal meeting of European defense ministers is taking place today in Brussels under the auspices of the Belgian Presidency of the EU.

A special meeting of the European Council will be held tomorrow in Brussels, where the leaders of the EU member states will adopt the multi-year EU budget for 2024-2027, which includes the creation of a Ukraine Facility in the amount of EUR 50 billion for the next four years. The heads of state and government will also consider proposals for changes in the work of the European Peace Facility, which, in particular, will be used not only to compensate for the supply of weapons and equipment to Ukraine, but also to stimulate the European defense industry in the process of arms production.