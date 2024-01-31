Ukraine Brings Home 207 Pows

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 207 Ukrainian service members and civilians have been returned from Russian captivity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Our people are back. 207 of them. We return them home no matter what. We remember each Ukrainian in captivity. Both warriors and civilians. We must bring all of them back. We are working on it," he wrote.

Zelensky also added that the Ukrainian team had done another excellent job.

"Budanov, Yermak, Usov, Maliuk, and Klymenko. Well done!" he said.