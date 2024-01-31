Ukraine Brings Home 207 Pows

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 207 Ukrainian service members and civilians have been returned from Russian captivity.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Our people are back. 207 of them. We return them home no matter what. We remember each Ukrainian in captivity. Both warriors and civilians. We must bring all of them back. We are working on it," he wrote.
Zelensky also added that the Ukrainian team had done another excellent job.
"Budanov, Yermak, Usov, Maliuk, and Klymenko. Well done!" he said.
MENAFN31012024000193011044ID1107791752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.