AXA XL And The Royal Academy Of Arts Announce The 2024 Edition Of The AXA Art Prize UK

British artist and Royal Academician Ann Christopher will co-ordinate the 256th Summer Exhibition in 2024. The Royal Academy now invites artists and architects to submit their work for a chance for it to feature in the exhibition: href="" rel="nofollow" or . Submissions are open and entry forms are available until Tuesday 13 February 2024.

The AXA Art Prize UK winner, selected from the iconic Summer Exhibition, will be revealed in June 2024. This initiative further strengthens AXA XL's 15-year legacy of highlighting emerging artists and extending its commitment to promoting and protecting the arts around the globe.

Sean McGovern, CEO UK & Lloyds Market, AXA XL, emphasised, "This partnership aims to champion UK-based artistic talent and strengthen our business relationships through our shared value of preserving cultural heritage."

Axel Rüger, Secretary and Chief Executive of the Royal Academy of Arts said: "We are thrilled to renew our partnership with AXA XL for a further three years. We are truly grateful for AXA XL's support of the Royal Academy's Summer Exhibition with the AXA Art Prize. The AXA Art Prize will continue to recognise outstanding works in the world's largest open-submission exhibition and this year we look forward to celebrating a figurative work of art with the 2024 award."



Jennifer Schipf, Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Fine Art & Specie, AXA XL, added,

"It is a true privilege to collaborate with the Royal Academy of Arts to spotlight figurative art in the UK which is fundamental to our mission as we partner with museums, galleries, universities, and collectors to protect and preserve art for future generations."

As one of the world's largest fine art insurers, AXA XL boasts a robust foundation built on years of industry experience. With a global footprint comprising over 1,200 highly experienced claims professionals in more than 200 countries and territories, AXA XL stands ready to safeguard works of art, jewelry, and specie. To learn more, please visit .

