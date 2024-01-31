Turkey Visa For East Timor, Bangladesh And Afghan Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) TURKEY EVISA FOR TOURISTS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 31st January 2024, Turkey is a country that borders both Western Asia and Europe. The tourist attractions include beautiful coastlines, national parks, historic mosques, and aesthetically pleasing cities. Visitors who want to enter the country need to get a tourist visa. Most foreign nationals must obtain a tourist visa to visit Turkey for leisure purposes. Most nationalities qualify for a Turkey Tourist eVisa. It is known as a short-stay visa. Citizens from more than 100 countries can apply for an e-Visa to Turkey. An e-visa allows you to enter Turkey and travel within the country. This is accessible after providing the required information and making the necessary online payments. You can stay in Turkey for a maximum of 30 days with this visa. You are not allowed to engage in any paid activities while you are there. An E-Visa is required to obtain this visa. Travelers can get their tourist visa granted in as little as 24 hours by filling out a simple online form with their personal information and passport information.

A valid passport whose validity will exceed the duration of the visa you apply for by six months.

Passport size photos

To get the Turkey e-Visa, travelers also need an email address to receive notifications and the approved permit.

An email address to receive the approved Turkey visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the visa fee online.

People from more than 100 countries can apply for a Turkey e-Visa, which is a government-issued document that grants entry into Turkey. This e-Visa can be used for a variety of reasons, including transit, tourism, and business travel. Most visitors to Turkey require a passport that is valid for at least five months. Eligible tourists can now apply for a Turkish visa online and stay for up to three months. Individuals from qualifying countries must fill out an online application form to obtain a Turkey e-Visa. This e-Visa has replaced the old“sticker visa” and“stamp type” visas issued at border crossings. Travelers with a valid passport from any of the eligible countries can apply for the e-Visa. The length of time a visitor can stay in Turkey with an e-Visa depends on their nationality: single or multiple entry visas are issued for 30, 60 or 90 days. All entries must be made within the validity period of 180 days. eVisa for Turkey, eligible travelers only need an internet connection to complete their application. The application is 100% online.

A valid Passport from an eligible country must be valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Turkey Visa for East Timor Citizens

Turkey is a popular tourist destination all over the world, and it warmly welcomes international visitors. It should be noted, however, that East Timor is not among the countries exempt from Turkey's visa requirements. As a result, East Timorese citizens must obtain a visa to enter Turkey. East Timorese visitors, in particular, must apply for a Turkey e-Visa, which is valid for both leisure and business travel. In 2013, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey launched Turkey's e-Visa program. As an East Timorese visitor, you are eligible for a single-entry visa with a maximum stay of 30 days. Additionally, it is important to ensure that your passport remains valid for at least 180 days beyond your arrival in Turkey. Visitors wishing to visit Turkey for other purposes such as working or studying must apply to a Turkish Embassy or Consulate in East Timor.

A valid passport valid for at least 6 months after your entry date.

A valid email address to send you the confirmation and final travel documents. To pay the e-visa charge, you must have a valid payment method such as debit or credit card.

Turkey Visa for Afghan Citizens

Afghanistan citizens can apply for a Turkish visa through the online platform in a timely and convenient manner. This method, introduced in 2013 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, is the quickest and most convenient way to obtain a travel permit for Turkey. Afghans must obtain a visa to enter Turkey because Afghanistan is not one of the countries exempt from visa requirements. The implementation of the Turkey e-Visa system, on the other hand, has eliminated the need for Afghan citizens to stand in long lines at embassies. Instead, they can easily apply for a visa online, which will allow them to enter Turkey without having to visit a Turkish embassy or consulate. Afghan e-Visa holders are permitted to visit Turkey for up to 30 days for a variety of tourism and economic purposes. Afghan citizens must travel to Türkiye within 180 days of receiving the approved e-Visa. The eVisa allows Afghans to stay up to 30 days, it is a single-entry entry permit. If you come to Turkey for other purposes (study, work) or want to stay longer, please contact the Turkish Embassy in Afghanistan or abroad to apply for the traditional visa.

Passport: You will need a passport issued by the government of Afghanistan. The passport should not expire before 6 months of your arrival in Turkey.

A valid credit / debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Turkey Visa Online. A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their inbox.

Turkey Visa for Bangladesh Citizens

Since 2013, Turkey's e-Visa, an electronic authorization mechanism, has made it easier for tourists from over 100 countries to enter Turkey. Bangladeshi citizens can now apply for Turkish visas online. Bangladeshi citizens can use their e-Visa to visit Turkey for both leisure and business purposes. Tourist visa holders are allowed to stay for up to 30 days with a single entry. It's important to note that the Turkish e-Visa is only valid for 180 days from the date of admission. A separate Turkish visa is required for extended stays or other purposes. Fortunately, Bangladeshis are exempt from the requirement of scheduling an appointment in person at an embassy or consulate, thanks to the convenience of this online visa system.

A Valid passport with at least six months of validation.

A valid e-mail address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox.

You can use a credit/debit card to pay for the e-visa fees. Other requirements that you will need are a return ticket, a hotel reservation, and financial support for your trip.