Iran, Türkiye To Exchange Electricity Using Modern Technologies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The head of Iran's Iran Grid Management Company has announced the technical platform for electricity trade and exchange between Iran and Turkiye using state-of-the-art equipment.

Mehdi Moghimzadeh in an interview with IRNA told that the new technology will make it possible for Iran and Turkiye to easily export electricity to Europe.

“With the signing of the contract for the operation of 400-kilovolt BtB HVDC line between Khoy (Iran) and Van (Turkiye), it is possible to exchange electricity between the two countries with modern technologies”, he said.

He called the electricity trade between the two neighbors a step forward in strengthening cooperation, saying it provides diversification and reducing dependence on other energy sources.

Moghimzadeh said that both countries have advantages both in terms of energy production and geographical location, adding that apart from existing electricity exchanges of Iran and Turkiye with countries of the Caucasus, Central, South and West Asia, there is possibility of trade or transit of electricity with other countries.

The Iran Grid Management Company and the Turkish Electricity Transmission Company (TEIAS) signed an agreement to make operational the Khoy-Van grid line during recent visit by President Ebrahim Raeisi to Ankara.

The pilot operation of the BtB HVDC was successfully carried out last year, the Iranian manager said, adding that the new agreement paves the way for real operation, which can create an opportunity to exchange power with Turkiye and some European countries.