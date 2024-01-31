Iran, Türkiye To Exchange Electricity Using Modern Technologies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The head of
Iran's Iran Grid Management Company has announced the technical
platform for electricity trade and exchange between Iran and
Turkiye using state-of-the-art equipment.
Mehdi Moghimzadeh in an interview with IRNA told that the new
technology will make it possible for Iran and Turkiye to easily
export electricity to Europe.
“With the signing of the contract for the operation of
400-kilovolt BtB HVDC line between Khoy (Iran) and Van (Turkiye),
it is possible to exchange electricity between the two countries
with modern technologies”, he said.
He called the electricity trade between the two neighbors a step
forward in strengthening cooperation, saying it provides
diversification and reducing dependence on other energy
sources.
Moghimzadeh said that both countries have advantages both in
terms of energy production and geographical location, adding that
apart from existing electricity exchanges of Iran and Turkiye with
countries of the Caucasus, Central, South and West Asia, there is
possibility of trade or transit of electricity with other
countries.
The Iran Grid Management Company and the Turkish Electricity
Transmission Company (TEIAS) signed an agreement to make
operational the Khoy-Van grid line during recent visit by President
Ebrahim Raeisi to Ankara.
The pilot operation of the BtB HVDC was successfully carried out
last year, the Iranian manager said, adding that the new agreement
paves the way for real operation, which can create an opportunity
to exchange power with Turkiye and some European countries.
