Yerevan Announces Date For Meeting Of Border Delimitation Commissions Of Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The office of the
Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia said that a meeting of commissions
on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will take
place on January 31, Trend reports.
On November 30, 2023, the fifth meeting of the State Commission
on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia was
held.
