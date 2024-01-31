               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Yerevan Announces Date For Meeting Of Border Delimitation Commissions Of Azerbaijan, Armenia


1/31/2024 2:18:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia said that a meeting of commissions on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will take place on January 31, Trend reports.

On November 30, 2023, the fifth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia was held.

