Kazakhstan's Astana To Discuss TITR Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30 . An international
group of companies RDL will organize an international exhibition
conference "Kazakhstan Transport and Logistics Forum: transit
potential and infrastructure" in Astana on March 5-6, head of RDL
Group Roman Dedkov told Trend.
The key topic of discussion will be the development of the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), including
issues of the functioning of maritime and railway transportation,
and the construction of ports and terminals.
The forum will also review the latest achievements in the
development of Kazakhstan's transport infrastructure, the country's
role in transit operations in the Central Asian region, and new
initiatives and projects.
"Since Kazakhstan is an important producer and exporter of grain
crops, oil and oil products, fertilizers, and ferrous and
non-ferrous metallurgy products, a separate topic at the forum will
be the theme of export directions and the impact of the situation
in the transport sector on the implementation of Kazakhstan's
export strategy," Dedkov said.
Within the framework of the forum, a visit to the Astana
Industrial Park is planned on March 6.
Among the forum participants are KazLogistics, Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route Association (TITR), Kazakhstan
Association of Logistics Forwarding Companies (ANEK), Kazakhstan
Association of Carriage (Container) Carriers and Operators
(KazAPO), Central Asia Transport and Logistics Partnership
Association (CILT Central Asia), International Union of Combined
Transport (UIRR), Freight Forwarding Association of Azerbaijan
(FFAA), Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA),
Uzbekistan International Road Carriers Association (AIRCUZ),
Ukrainian Logistics Alliance (ULA), representatives of Chinese
companies.
