Chairman Of Cabinet Of Ministers Of Kyrgyzstan To Visit Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 31. The Head of
the Presidential Administration and the Chairman of the Cabinet of
Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, is set to visit the city
of Almaty in Kazakhstan on February 1-2, Trend reports.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Japarov
will participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental
Council (EIGC) and the "Digital Almaty 2024: Industry X"
international digital forum as part of the visit.
During the EIGC meeting, leaders of the member states of the
Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will discuss a wide range of issues
related to trade and economic cooperation, technical regulation,
the integrated information system of the union, and other relevant
topics.
Moreover, Japarov, along with the prime ministers of EAEU
countries, will take part in the plenary session of the annual
digital forum, Digital Almaty. The forum is expected to attract
prominent international and public figures, as well as leaders of
major IT companies and businesses.
Additionally, as part of the visit, the head of the Kyrgyz
delegation will hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with
the Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, and the Prime
Minister of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov.
During these meetings, the parties will discuss current issues
of multifaceted cooperation and deliberate on the implementation of
agreements in several important directions.
