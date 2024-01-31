Chairman Of Cabinet Of Ministers Of Kyrgyzstan To Visit Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 31. The Head of the Presidential Administration and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, is set to visit the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on February 1-2, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Japarov will participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIGC) and the "Digital Almaty 2024: Industry X" international digital forum as part of the visit.

During the EIGC meeting, leaders of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will discuss a wide range of issues related to trade and economic cooperation, technical regulation, the integrated information system of the union, and other relevant topics.

Moreover, Japarov, along with the prime ministers of EAEU countries, will take part in the plenary session of the annual digital forum, Digital Almaty. The forum is expected to attract prominent international and public figures, as well as leaders of major IT companies and businesses.

Additionally, as part of the visit, the head of the Kyrgyz delegation will hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with the Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, and the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov.

During these meetings, the parties will discuss current issues of multifaceted cooperation and deliberate on the implementation of agreements in several important directions.