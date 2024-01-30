General Dynamics CEO To Speak At Cowen Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESTON, Va., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE:
GD ) Chief Executive Officer Phebe Novakovic will speak at the Cowen 45th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday, February 13, at 11:30 a.m. EST.
A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available at .
General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people across 65 countries worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information about General Dynamics is available at .
