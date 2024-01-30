Vetera Afghan Actor Abdul Ghafar Qutbyar Dies

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Veteran Afghan actor Abdul Ghafar Qutbyar died at the age of 58 due to
an illness, sources close to his family said.
Born in northern Panjshir province, Qutbyar gained fame for his negative
roles in the movies as well as unique dialogues.
Sahraa Karimi, the director of the Afghan Film industry offered
condolences on the demise of Mr. Qutbyar.
Karimi said in a statement that the government has serious issues in the
field of providing suppor to the Afghan actors.
However, Karimi said she will step up efforts to create a supportive
system, urging the senior government leadership to take serious decisions in
this regard.
ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
MENAFN30012024000228011069ID1107788706
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.