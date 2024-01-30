South Korea Protestsjapan Over Claims To Dokdo Islands

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Republic of Korea has protested to Japan over Tokyo's claims
to the disputed Dokdo Islands (Takeshima), Azernews reports, citing the official
representative of the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Lim
Su-seok.
"The [South Korean] government protests against the Japanese
government's repeated unfair territorial claims to the Dokdo
Islands, which are undoubtedly our own territory historically,
geographically and in accordance with international law," he
stressed.
On January 30, the head of the Japanese diplomatic department,
Yoko Kamikawa, in his speech on foreign policy goals in 2024,
confirmed Tokyo's claims to the Takeshima Archipelago.
Tokto (Takeshima) is a group of small islands with a total area
of 0.188 square kilometers located east of the Korean Peninsula.
These uninhabited rocky territories became the subject of an
international dispute after 1945 when Korea was liberated from
Japanese colonial rule. The islands are currently controlled by
South Korea.
