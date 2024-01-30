               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
South Korea Protestsjapan Over Claims To Dokdo Islands


1/30/2024 3:10:48 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Republic of Korea has protested to Japan over Tokyo's claims to the disputed Dokdo Islands (Takeshima), Azernews reports, citing the official representative of the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Lim Su-seok.

"The [South Korean] government protests against the Japanese government's repeated unfair territorial claims to the Dokdo Islands, which are undoubtedly our own territory historically, geographically and in accordance with international law," he stressed.

On January 30, the head of the Japanese diplomatic department, Yoko Kamikawa, in his speech on foreign policy goals in 2024, confirmed Tokyo's claims to the Takeshima Archipelago.

Tokto (Takeshima) is a group of small islands with a total area of 0.188 square kilometers located east of the Korean Peninsula. These uninhabited rocky territories became the subject of an international dispute after 1945 when Korea was liberated from Japanese colonial rule. The islands are currently controlled by South Korea.

