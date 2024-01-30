'Army Of Drones' Hit 26 Russian Tanks In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, operators of the combat units of the Army of Drones project hit 26 Russian tanks.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Tanks, cannons and trucks - the 'Army of Drones' extends the list of Russian losses... What is important is that there is video proof of each destroyed unit," the post says.

Over the past week, the Ukrainian military destroyed 26 Russian tanks, 54 armored combat vehicles, 52 cannons, 85 trucks, and 6 self-propelled artillery systems using UAVs.

In addition, 87 Russian occupiers were eliminated.

As reported, the 'Army of Drones' is a project launched by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This is a comprehensive program that includes a systematic purchase of drones, their repair, and training courses for relevant specialists.

