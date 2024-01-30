Ram Mandir: What Is Fatwa? Religious Ruling Issued Against Imam Umer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A fatwa is a religious decree or opinion delivered by an Islamic scholar or mufti.



The religious ruling issued against Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi for attending Ram Mandir inauguration

A fatwa has been issued against Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, for attending the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya.

It is frequently issued in answer to a Muslim's question about Islamic law or philosophy, and it is not legally obligatory.



The term fatwa is derived from the Arabic root f-t-y, which means "to decide" or "to give an opinion."

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said he had been receiving threatening calls since he attended the event.

He said, "Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan. I've given a message of love."