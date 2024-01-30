Humboldt Seed Company Debuts First High-Potency Triploid Cannabis Seeds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) High-THC triploid seed release expands Humboldt Seed Company's catalog of novel, terpene-rich strains.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Humboldt Seed Company (HSC), the largest licensed cannabis seed seller in California, today announced the release of its OG Kush Triploid and Donutz Triploid cannabis seeds to the U.S. market.

Humboldt Seed Company Founder and CEO Nathaniel Pennington highlights the value of triploid cannabis seeds at the September 2023 California phenotype hunt. The R&D and executive team is shown evaluating individual plants, collecting data and processing samples at Dark Heart Labs, Full Moon Farms, Burr's Place, Casa Flor and Sonoma Hills Farm.

Humboldt Seed Company's OG Kush diploid and triploid are pictured in a side-by-side comparison showing increased triploid flower size, bigger calyxes and a larger number of trichomes covering the leaves. In the 5x magnification inset the longer triploid trichome stalks and higher trichome density can be seen clearly. These attributes provide higher potency and increased production, providing significant value to extraction-based cannabis businesses. Flower photo by: Erik Christiansen. 5x magnification photo by: Chris Romaine.

"This seed release has been a long time coming," said Benjamin Lind, co-founder and chief science officer of Humboldt Seed Company. "It's been over five years since we discovered a naturally occurring triploid during a phenotype hunt in Grass Valley, California. After extensive, large-scale field trials with leading, licensed California farms and our collaboration with Richard Philbrook, a molecular biologist at Dark Heart Labs, we are excited to release stable, high-THC triploid seeds."

These cutting-edge strains were created to simplify home growing and provide a solution for commercial cultivators to remain competitive in an ever-changing market.



OG Kush Triploid : An upgraded classic. Sparkly, bright green, tennis ball-sized buds. THC 30-34%.

Donutz Triploid : A modern stunner. Beautiful, frosty, indoor-style buds. THC 30-35%.

Triploids possess three copies of chromosomes instead of the usual two and are 99% seedless thanks to natural breeding techniques and selective pressures. HSC triploids are not genetically modified organisms (GMOs). This alteration in chromosome number allows for enhanced characteristics and maintains genetic integrity.

"Triploid technology has revolutionized fruit production worldwide, notably in seedless watermelons and grapes-now it's coming to cannabis," said Ed Rosenthal, cannabis horticulture expert. "I had a chance to compare the triploid and diploid plants at the Humboldt Seed Company 2023 phenotype hunt. The triploids appeared more vigorous, had larger buds and higher trichome density, increasing the value for both the consumer and farmer."

Benefits of triploid cannabis seeds:

Triploid seeds offer a 3-5% increase in THC, 10-20% increase in flower yields, and a 10-15% increase in fresh frozen live rosin yield. They also shorten flowering time by 5-10 days and virtually eliminate crop losses due to pollination. Additional benefits include potential enhanced disease resistance and reduced requirements for nutrients and water, leading to a lower carbon footprint and a more environmentally friendly growth cycle.

HSC triploid seeds are available across the U.S. with a triploid clone release to follow this spring in Europe, marking a significant advancement in cannabis genetics and positioning HSC as a market leader worldwide.

About Humboldt Seed Company

Established in 2001, Humboldt Seed Company is a Northern California heritage brand providing quality cannabis genetics to commercial cultivators and home growers in legalized states across the U.S. and international markets including Spain, Canada, Jamaica, South Africa, Colombia, France, Portugal, Greece, the UK, Malta and Thailand. With a focus on environmental and social justice, they combine traditional breeding and modern scientific practices in their strain development program. They have served the cannabis community for over two decades.

