Timeless Strokes: The Masters By Galleria VSB

(MENAFN- APO Group) 30th January, 2024, New Delhi: Acclaimed jewellery designer and curator Vandana Bhargava hosted the preview of the exhibition Timeless Strokes: The Masters to mark the 20th anniversary of her Galleria VSB. The exhibition showcasing works of 24 modern and contemporary masters like FN Souza, SH Raza, MF Hussain, KH Ara, Manjit Bawa, KG Subramanyam, Asit Kumar Mandal, Hemen Mazumdar, Ram Kumar, B Prabha, Jogen Chowdhury, Jamini Roy, Chameli Ramachandra to name a few. The show aims to provide the viewer with an in-depth perspective and promises to be a captivating journey through the impactful strokes of these revered artists, providing a unique opportunity to delve into the cultural richness and artistic legacy they have bestowed upon the world.



The evening was well attended by the creme de la creme of Delhi. The esteemed guests who graced the preview were Sunil Kant Munjal, Sujeet Kumar, Sunil Bhargava, Sunil Chauhan, Rajesh Varma, Mr Laxmi Narayan, Saba Ali, Bahaar Rohatgi, Chandni Kumari Singh, Shivani Verma, Anurag Batra, Shashank Bajpai, Akarsh Gujral, Angelique Dhama, Gaurav Karan to name a few.



Galleria VSB celebrates the 20th anniversary with a group show on modern and contemporary masters titled "TIMELESS STROKES: The Masters" showcasing works of 24 master artists from the 20th century from 31st Jan to 9th February 2024.



The curator Ms Vandana Bhargava, expressing the significance of the exhibition, states, "Timeless Strokes" is not just an exhibition; it is a journey through the minds and souls of these visionaries who have, through their unparalleled creativity, shaped the very landscape of modern & contemporary art. Their distinct styles and fearless exploration of themes have conveyed deeper narratives, emotions, and cultural significance that have left an enduring legacy, inspiring future generations and contributing significantly to the global appreciation of Indian art.





