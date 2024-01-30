Vehicle Analytics Market Size, Share, Global Demand, Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Vehicle Analytics Market Report by Component (Software, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), Application (Dealer Performance Analysis, Driver and User Behaviour Analysis, Predictive Maintenance, Safety and Security Management, Traffic Management, Usage-based Insurance), End User (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Insurers, Automotive Dealers, Regulatory Bodies, Fleet Owners), and Region 2024-2032. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global vehicle analytics market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the vehicle analytics market?

The global vehicle analytics market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vehicle Analytics Industry:

Advancements in AI and Machine Learning:

The growth of the vehicle analytics market is heavily influenced by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies. These technologies enable the analysis of large volumes of data generated by vehicles, providing insights into driver behavior, vehicle performance, and maintenance needs. The ability to analyze and interpret this data in real-time enhances vehicle safety, improves driving experiences, and aids in predictive maintenance, thereby driving demand for sophisticated vehicle analytics solutions. As AI and machine learning technologies continue to evolve, they enable more accurate, efficient, and comprehensive analytics, further propelling the growth of this market.

Increasing Focus on Telematics and Connected Vehicles:

The rise in connected vehicle technology and telematics is another key factor driving the vehicle analytics market. Connected vehicles generate vast amounts of data on vehicle usage, location, and condition. This data, when analyzed, can provide valuable insights for fleet management, route planning, insurance risk assessment, and predictive maintenance. The growing emphasis on connected infrastructure and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the automotive sector is expanding the scope of vehicle analytics, making it an integral part of modern vehicle management and smart transportation systems.

Demand for Enhanced Safety and Efficient Operations:

The growing demand for enhanced safety features and more efficient vehicle operations is significantly influencing the vehicle analytics market. Analytics tools help in monitoring vehicle health, predicting failures, and ensuring timely maintenance, thereby reducing downtime and operational costs. Moreover, with the increasing focus on road safety, vehicle analytics play a crucial role in monitoring driver behavior, identifying risky practices, and preventing accidents. This aspect is particularly critical for fleet operators and commercial vehicles, where safety and efficiency are paramount. The need for improved safety standards and operational efficiencies in transportation is thus a major driver for the adoption of vehicle analytics solutions.

Vehicle Analytics Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:



Software Services

Based on components, the market has been divided into software and services.

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

On-premises deployment holds the largest market share in vehicle analytics due to its ability to offer higher data security and control, which is crucial for many organizations handling sensitive vehicular data.

Breakup by Application:



Dealer Performance Analysis

Driver and User Behaviour Analysis

Predictive Maintenance

Safety and Security Management

Traffic Management Usage-based Insurance

Safety and Security Management emerges as the largest application in the vehicle analytics market, as increasing focus on road safety and stringent regulatory standards drive demand for analytics solutions that monitor vehicle performance and driver behavior.

Breakup by End User:



Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Insurers

Automotive Dealers

Regulatory Bodies Fleet Owners

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) constitute the largest end-user segment in the vehicle analytics market, largely because they are integrating analytics capabilities directly into vehicles during manufacturing to enhance vehicle performance, safety features, and customer experience.

Breakup By Region:



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others) Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Europe leads the global vehicle analytics market, thanks to its advanced automotive industry, stringent safety and environmental regulations, and the high adoption rate of new technologies in automotive analytics.

Global Vehicle Analytics Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of connected vehicles represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. The rise in connected vehicles equipped with IoT and telematics is driving the demand for vehicle analytics, as these technologies generate valuable data for analysis. The rising interest in analyzing driver behavior to enhance safety, optimize fuel efficiency, and reduce operational costs is contributing to the growth of the market.

The increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in vehicle analytics is enabling more sophisticated data analysis, predictive maintenance, and real-time decision-making which is fueling the market growth. Predictive maintenance, using vehicle data to foresee and prevent potential issues, is becoming a key application in vehicle analytics. The widespread adoption of UBI, which relies on vehicle analytics to assess driver risk and customize insurance premiums, is propelling the market. The increasing focus on sustainability and emission control is leading to the use of analytics for monitoring and reducing the environmental impact of vehicles.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Vehicle Analytics Industry:



Agnik LLC

CloudMade (Valeo)

Continental AG

Genetec Inc.IMS

Insurance & Mobility Solutions)

Inquiron

Inseego Corp International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd SAP SE and Teletrac Navman US Ltd

