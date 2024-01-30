Vidyut Jammwal, MC Square Bring First-Ever Gujjar Song To Bollywood In 'Crakk'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Action star Vidyut Jammwal and rapper MC Square have joined hands to reimagine the viral song 'Rom Rom' for the upcoming film, 'Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa'.

With the dance choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the collaboration promises to be an electrifying fusion.

'Rom Rom' first featured in MTV Hustle season 2 by Mc Square, whose real name is Abhishek Bensla.

Aged 23, MC Square, hails from Bhawana, Palwal in Haryana. He is a rapper, poet, and dancer. The rapper got his inspiration from his hometown's folk song "Ragini" and started his journey in rapping in 2016.

MC Square entered the rap game in 2018 with his song called 'Hip Hop Mazhab'.

Since then, he has made music that motivates, inspires, and, more importantly, allows listeners to relate to the heartbreak and dreams of the common man.

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films, written and directed by Aditya Datt, 'Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa' is all set to hit theaters on February 23, 2024.

--IANS

dc/dan