QFC Signs Mou With MEEZA To Boost Digital Services Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MEEZA, the leading provider of managed IT services and solutions in Qatar, to foster sustained growth within country's tech ecosystem.

Under this partnership, the QFC will introduce firms registered on its platform to the wide variety of services offered by MEEZA at special and competitive rates. These services include data centre services, Cloud services, managed IT services, cyber security services, IT solutions, IT security services and more.

The MoU also intends to promote closer collaboration between the two entities to boost innovation and the exchange of knowledge and expertise. In addition, both parties will jointly organise and host events and launch initiatives of mutual interest in line with their respective strategic

goals.

Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, emphasised the significance of the collaboration, stating,“Financial services, along with fintech, are among our key focus areas. This strategic partnership with MEEZA will enhance our clients' IT capabilities by providing them access to first-rate digital solutions and highly resilient and reliable data centres that MEEZA provides to various business sectors. This collaboration will contribute to Qatar's efforts in digital transformation, cyber security, and data protection domains.”

Mohsin Nasser Al Marri, Acting Chief Executive Officer, MEEZA, said: We are thrilled to embark on this strategic collaboration with the Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), which marks a significant milestone in advancing Qatar's digital landscape. By joining forces with QFC, we aim to provide unparalleled IT solutions to businesses registered on the QFC platform, further accelerating their digital transformation journey. This partnership underscores our commitment to fostering innovation, knowledge exchange, and the growth of Qatar's technology ecosystem. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will contribute to Qatar National Vision 2030 for a robust and secure digital future.”