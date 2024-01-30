(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Exciting Perspectives on Femtech and Women's Health

In a riveting conversation on the Eye on Health podcast by Dubai Eye 103.8 Show, Frost & Sullivan's, Reenita Das, Partner & Senior Vice President, HLS, delved into the heart of Femtech, spotlighting critical issues and groundbreaking solutions.

During the conversations following points were explored:



Reenita's passion for Femtech and its impact.

The transformative potential of reallocating healthcare funding for women. Real-life applications of Femtech and its role in women's lives.

Femtech's influence on women's health in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and beyond.

Addressing reluctance, especially in older age groups, towards Femtech. Future of Femtech: Predictions for the next decade.

The conversation goes beyond statistics, unraveling the complexities and challenges surrounding women's health.

Watch the full podcast, where Reenita Das paints a compelling picture of Femtech's potential impact on women's health.





About Aishwarya Nair

