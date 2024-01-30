Security Council To Discuss Palestinian Issue, ICJ Decision On Israel

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The UN Security Council will hold a closed consultation session on Tuesday, where Ms. Sigrid Kaag, senior coordinator of humanitarian and reconstruction assistance in the Gaza Strip, will brief the Council on her work. Ms. Kaag was appointed to this position per UN Resolution No. 2712 of 15 November 2023, which requires her to submit a preliminary report to the Council within 20 days of her appointment.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council will hold an open debate and closed consultations on the situation in the Middle East and the Palestinian issue, at the request of Algeria's representative to the Council.

The Wednesday meeting comes after the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued on January 26, which found that Israel breached its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in Gaza.

The UN Security Council will also vote on Tuesday on a draft resolution to extend the mandate and mission of the UN peacekeeping forces in Cyprus.

The UN Security Council started its weekly activities on Monday by hearing from the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Asad Khan, on the court's activities regarding the situation in Darfur and the war crimes being investigated by the court's Prosecution Office.