Khasawneh Congratulates National Team On Qualifying For Quarter-Finals Of Asian Cup

Amman, January 29 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh congratulated the national football team for qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup in Qatar after its victory on Monday over the Iraqi national team 3-2.Khasawneh wrote on X, "The Nashama [word to describe Jordanians' valour] team today expressed, with its distinguished and exceptional performance, the Jordanian character that knows neither despair nor surrender and made all Jordanians happy with this victory, this high performance and this steadfast spirit."Khasawneh added, "Congratulations to the Nashama for winning, and congratulations for this solidity."