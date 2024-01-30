Reconnaissance Men Of Ministry Of Defense Receive 10 All-Wheel Drive Pickup Trucks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the combat unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine received 10 brand new four-wheel drive pickup trucks from the 'Save Life' Foundation for Competent Army Assistance.

The DIU's press service reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"These vehicles purchased thanks to UAH 9,406,246.21 from your donations, are already helping to fulfill combat missions. Specialists of this unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conduct daring and offensive operations both at the front and in the enemy's rear," the statement reads.

The DIU noted that the details of their conduct will remain under the 'secret' classification for a long time. "However, we are already hearing about their results from the news," the intelligence officers added.

"10 pickup trucks allow us to transport 10 groups of military reconnaissance men and the special equipment they need to perform their tasks quickly and in any weather conditions. This means even greater efficiency of the unit's work," the DIU emphasized.

It is also noted that fast, reliable and roadworthy vehicles are one of the main needs of the Defense Forces.

The DIU thanked the team of the "Save Life" Foundation and all citizens who continue to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As reported, the military intelligence officers received a high-tech unmanned aerial vehicle PD-2 from the "Save Live" Fund.