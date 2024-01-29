Armenia's Exploitation Of Amuldag Field Harms Its Citizens Too - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Armenia's
exploitation of the Amuldag gold mine also harms its citizens,
Gamza Yusubova, chairwoman of the Environmental Education and
Monitoring Public Association, told Trend .
"Environmental Protection First (EPF) coalition has repeatedly
appealed to the Armenian side regarding the activities of its
mining industry, which is carried out without observing any
environmental standards," Yusubova said.
She emphasized that the documents related to the environmental
impact assessment of this activity were presented to the Armenian
side.
"However, the exploitation of Amuldag (Amulsar) gold deposit in
Armenia is underway without any compliance with environmental norms
and without taking into account the environmental impact assessment
documents. During mining at the Amuldag mine, waste containing
heavy metals is discharged into the Bargushad River, polluting also
the Araz River through the Khakari River. This seriously damages
the environment and natural diversity. Amuldag deposit is located
13 kilometers away from Istisu town, a natural mineral water
deposit, and the exploitation of the Amuldag deposit causes serious
damage to Istisu mineral springs, which also creates problems for
people's health. At the same time, it poses a great threat to the
Caspian Sea basin through the Araz River. This poses serious
problems not only for Azerbaijan but also for other Caspian
countries," Yusubova added.
