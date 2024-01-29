EBRD's Research Aims To Up Transport Ties Between Central Asia, Europe - Kyrgyz Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 29. The research of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) contributes to the development of sustainable transport connections between Central Asia and Europe, said Bakyt Torobayev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan,Trend reports.

He made the remark during the Global Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity in Brussels.

"I express gratitude to the EBRD for its comprehensive support and valuable research that contribute to the development of sustainable transport connections between Central Asia and Europe, laying the foundation for our joint planning and implementation of future projects," Torobayev said.

According to him, these studies confirm that Central Asian transport corridors, connecting five countries in Central Asia with the extended Trans-European Transport Network, have enormous strategic potential. They can play a crucial role in enhancing international logistics efficiency and transport connectivity.

Torobayev also noted that Central Asia plays a key role, acting as a bridge for 80 percent of cargo transportation along the China-Europe route.