EBRD's Research Aims To Up Transport Ties Between Central Asia, Europe - Kyrgyz Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 29. The research
of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
contributes to the development of sustainable transport connections
between Central Asia and Europe, said Bakyt Torobayev, Deputy
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan,Trend reports.
He made the remark during the Global Gateway Investors Forum for
EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity in Brussels.
"I express gratitude to the EBRD for its comprehensive support
and valuable research that contribute to the development of
sustainable transport connections between Central Asia and Europe,
laying the foundation for our joint planning and implementation of
future projects," Torobayev said.
According to him, these studies confirm that Central Asian
transport corridors, connecting five countries in Central Asia with
the extended Trans-European Transport Network, have enormous
strategic potential. They can play a crucial role in enhancing
international logistics efficiency and transport connectivity.
Torobayev also noted that Central Asia plays a key role, acting
as a bridge for 80 percent of cargo transportation along the
China-Europe route.
